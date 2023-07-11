Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, Actresses In Their Most Expensive Outfits

Bollywood actresses are known for their impeccable style and fashion choices, captivating audiences with their stunning outfits. Some of these leading ladies have been spotted donning outfits so expensive that their price tags could rival the cost of an apartment or a flat. Let’s take a closer look at these actresses and their extravagant clothing selections that have garnered much attention.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to make a statement. Her Ralph & Russo Grammy dress from 2020 reportedly cost a staggering Rs 72 lakh, showcasing her affinity for luxurious fashion.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone’s appearances at the Met Gala have become iconic. Her pink Zac Posen gown, worth Rs 50 lakh, took over a hundred and sixty hours to create, leaving a lasting impression on the red carpet.

Urvashi Rautela:

Urvashi Rautela is renowned for her glamorous red carpet-looks. For Neha Kakkar’s wedding, she wore a stunning Reynu Tandon leather lehenga in green, valued at Rs 55 lakh.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices exude elegance. At the IIFA Awards 2017, she wore a dazzling all-black, glitter gown by Zuhair Murad, worth Rs 23 lakh. She recently showcased a dress inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s designs at the Met Gala.

Kareena Kapoor:

Kareena Kapoor’s style is a perfect blend of sophistication and glamour. For Soha Ali Khan’s book launch, she wore a red, shimmering midi dress designed by Bibhu Mohapatra, worth Rs 5 lakh, enhancing her graceful appearance.

Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor is celebrated as a fashion icon. She showcased her impeccable style by wearing a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo suit worth more than Rs 4 lakh for a cocktail party in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai:

Aishwarya Rai, the former Miss World, is known for her timeless beauty. At a casual dinner hosted by the Ambanis, she wore a stunning yellow bustier gown by Alexis Mabille, valued at over Rs 3 lakh, radiating elegance.

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma’s fashion choices never fail to impress. For a New Year’s celebration in Dubai, she wore a beautiful black knitted sheer dress, worth more than Rs 2 lakh, showcasing her chic and glamorous side.