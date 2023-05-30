Alia Bhatt To Jaya Bachchan, Actresses Who Didn't Let Height Stop Them From Achieving Success

Over the last several decades, Bollywood actresses have demonstrated that nothing can stop them from achieving success. Despite persistent trolling from netizens, these ladies have established a solid foundation in their acting careers. They have never shied away from speaking openly about it, showing that hard work and talent always pay off.

Alia Bhatt is widely regarded as one of the most successful actresses of her generation. With the film Student of the Year, she made her acting debut. She has never looked back since, delivering blockbuster after blockbuster. Alia is 5 feet 1 inch tall but she has never let her height hold her back in her career.

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to make headlines with her dazzling appearance and acting abilities. Shraddha knows how to swoon hearts with poise and grace, from emitting elegant vibes in all her costumes to her amazing performances in films. According to reports, her height is 5 feet 4 inches but she has never let her short height get in the way of her on-screen brilliance.

Kriti Kharbanda made her acting debut in the 2009 Telegu film Boni. In 2016, she made her Bollywood debut with Raaz Reboot, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Aside from her on-screen accomplishments, she is also known for her outstanding fashion statements. Despite her professional hits, she was often trolled for her short height of 5 feet 1 inch for a long time. Kriti, however, paid little attention to them and continued to focus on her personal and professional life.

Jaya Bachchan’s large height discrepancy with her husband, one of the industry’s tallest actors, Amitabh Bachchan, has often been the topic of the town. The madly in love couple has faced everything, including being regularly asked about it in interviews, being trolled for it, and even being mocked for Jaya Bachchan’s stature. Jaya, on the other hand, continues to stand boldly at 5 feet and is one of the most established actors of all time.

Madhuri Dixit, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors and Kathak dancers, is well-known throughout the globe. Standing at 5 feet 4 inches, Madhuri is adored by her fans for her lovely smile and mesmerising attractiveness.