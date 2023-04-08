Alia Bhatt to Reunite With RRR Co-Star Jr NTR in Hrithik Roshan's War 2? Here's What We Know

YRF’s War 2 has been making the headlines lately and if recent reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt is all set to join Hrithik Roshan in the spy thriller. Her RRR co-star Jr NTR is also reportedly on board for War 2. Not just that, Deepika Padukone and Sarvari Wagh, too, are in the race. It will be interesting to see who makes the cut as Deepika is already a part of YRF’s spy-universe. “The consideration and the zeroing down on the three names that are being considered for the female lead’s role has created quite a buzz in the YRF office," ETimes quoted their source as saying.

Meanwhile, as per a Pinkvilla report, NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik’s Kabir in the film, hinting that the Telugu superstar will be seen as an antagonist in the film. It has also been claimed that an action-packed face-off has been penned for the film which will be a treat to Hrithik and Tarak’s fans.

On the other hand, reports are also doing the rounds of Ayan Mukerji directing War 2. The filmmaker announced the release dates of Brahmastra parts 2 and 3 recently and also informed that he will be directing a different film in between. This added more fuels to the rumours of him directing the YRF film.

Following this, News18.com reached out to Ayan Mukerji for his reaction to the speculations. Ayan neither accepted nor denied the rumours and simply smiled. If this deal works out, this will mark Ayan Mukerji’s first film in YRF’s growing Spy Universe. Ayan is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood with movies like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra to his credit.

