Alia Bhatt Trolled for Odd Body Language During Heart of Stone Chat; Fans Call Her 'Unprofessional'

Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The trailer has already been released and has been garnering a lot of praise. Well, recently a promotional press meet was organised by the makers in which Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia were seen. The trio sat down for an interview with a leading magazine, which shared the video of the same on its Instagram handle.

Well, Reddit also shared the video in which we can see an interviewer asking about how the actors balance work and family life. When Gal was answering the question, Alia can be seen looking uninterested, fidgety, and playing with her hair. This does not go well with the fans and she was trolled for the same. One of the fans wrote, “She is doing exactly what Kareena does on KWK, fixing her nails, zoned out wtc.” Another wrote, “Ok….I thought this was going to be another nitpicky video about Alia but this is just unprofessional and downright odd.”

In the two minutes and 43 seconds long trailer, we see Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her fervent allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer deftly captures some high-octane action sequences involving flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying a tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon. An exchange between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is bound to charge you up when Rachel yells over phone,"Heart or no heart, I am coming for you". Heart of Stone will drop on Netflix on August 11.

Recently, the actress also gave a befitting reply to fans who were disappointed about the lack of screen time given to her. In an interview with Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt addressed such concerns. She explained, “Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen).I am not worried about it because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.”

Alia Bhatt began filming Heart Of Stone in May last year, after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. A few pictures of her when she was pregnant with Raha while shooting for the film were also shared by fans in July.