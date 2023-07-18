Alia Bhatt Trolls Herself After Ranveer Singh Says Rocky Is Not the 'Brightest', Says 'Just Like Me'

Ahead of the release of the much anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have kickstarted the promotions with much-needed enthusiasm, pomp and splendour. Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahani touted to be a family entertainer has been helmed by Karan Johar. The film is all set to release on July 28. Now, while promoting the film in Vadodara, Ranveer recently spilt beans about his character Rocky.

Ranveer Singh who would be playing Rocky Randhawa shared that his character is ‘not the brightest egg in the basket.” Alia then promptly added, “Bilkul meri tarah (just like me).”

Ranveer then continued, “But uska dil saaf hai, uska dil bahut bada hai (He has a clean and a big heart). He wears his heart on his sleeves. That’s what I really love about this character, uspe bahut pyaar aata hai (he is very lovable). He is a mama’s boy, and really loves his family,” and added, “He loves fiercely and I really enjoyed playing Rocky. Now, when I watch the film, I feel so much love for him.” Trailer mein sab upar-upar se hai (the trailer shows all superficial things). There is a lot more to be seen in this film.”

Earlier last month, the makers dropped the film’s trailer and one can say, the film promises to be a quintessential romantic entertainer. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s completely contrasting world, who fall in love, but there’s no surety if they’d actually have a happy ending. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.