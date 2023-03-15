HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALIA BHATT: Alia Bhatt’s career graph has been on the rise ever since she made her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Be it a romantic drama like Dear Zindagi or a thriller like Raazi, Alia Bhatt left no stone unturned in delivering a sincere and convincing performance. Alia Bhatt stands tall for being the epitome of versatility in her decade-long career.

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s 30th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her latest and upcoming projects that have kept her fans excited and awaiting:

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Proudly occupying a spot in the list of highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time, Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project successfully breached the 400 crore mark, after releasing in September last year. Creating his own Astraverse, Ayan was truly successful in attracting amazing footfall in the theatres.

Essaying the role of Isha, Alia Bhatt truly left an impact on audiences’ minds, despite the movie focused centrally on Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva. One can’t truly deny that Alia has left the viewers intrigued to learn more about Isha’s hidden power. Therefore, the wait for Brahmastra 2 surely seems harder with each day passing.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

One of the most awaited films of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has truly kept the fans awaited. The family drama will bring back the Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from Ranveer and Alia it also features, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in prominent roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in July this year.

Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt will also make her Hollywood debut soon with Heart Of Stone. She is all set to share the screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Helmed by Tom Harper, the action crime thriller film will premiere around August this year on Netflix.

Baiju Bawra

Maestro filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring his yet another magnum opus Baiju Bawra. Once again collaborating with Alia, after Gangubai Kathiawadi, SLB is gearing up for another hit. Alia Bhatt will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in his upcoming drama. Going by the media reports, the movie will go on floors from mid this year. While the makers have kept the details under wraps, fans can’t keep calm to get a glance at the project’s first look.

Jee Le Zaraa

Finally, a project that needs no introduction. Farhan Akhtar has kept moviegoers tormented for his upcoming project since the day the makers announced that they are bringing the dream team to share the screen space.

Collaborating with three leading ladies of Bollywood altogether—Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas on a single screen, Jee Le Zaraa has surely amped up all sorts of excitement. So far there hasn’t been any update regarding the plot or the release of the film. But it surely is one of the highly anticipated movies.

