Alia Bhatt Visited Shah Rukh Khan Before Shooting RRKPK Song Tum Kya Mile In Kashmir; Here's Why

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song Tum Kya Mile has become the talk of the town ever since its release. Just like the film, the romantic number is also being widely loved by the audience. The song showcases Rocky and Rani aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sharing some love-filled moments in Kashmir. Several fans have so far argued that Ranveer and Alia in Tum Kya Mile remind them of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. And now, it has been revealed that the SRK-Kajol reference has been intentionally used.

In a recent interview, Tum Kya Mile choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that with this song, Karan Johar has given a ‘slight tribute’ to Aditya Chopra from Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko Toh Pyar Sajna (from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), which starred SRK and Kajol. “This is (a) suspension of disbelief. Karan didn’t have a doubt whether it’d work or not. He was driven utterly by conviction," she told Hindustan Times.

The choreographer further revealed that it was challenging to get Ranveer Singh to do the romantic scenes on the snowy mountains. “He’s not done this lip-sync song, except for one with Priyanka Chopra in Gunday. Otherwise, he’s never done a love song where he’s looking all dreamy, and looking at the heroine with dove eyes. I wanted to do an exercise of rehearsals with him," she shared.

Not just this but Vaibhavi also revealed that Alia Bhatt had also visited Shah Rukh Khan before leaving for Tum Kya Mile shoot in Kashmir. “Alia had herself gone and visited Shah Rukh for a day to learn this, because she’d never done a song like this either, except a little bit of Ishq Wala Love in her first film. But then how to handle the pallu, handle the sari, see the hero gush at you, maintain your hair, fighting all the wind in a chiffon sari in sub-zero temperatures," she told the entertainment portal.

“We also use the fan to counter the wind and ensure the sari flows in a beautiful way. You’re even listening to the song at a faster speed, so to maintain the sanity of your expression, to emote and lip-sync in high speed… for me, that was a challenge. Because these aren’t veterans of this kind of songs. You’ve seen Shah Rukh and Kajol do it a hundred times because it was a norm in those days," Vaibhavi added.

Tum Kya Mile is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. The song comes at a time in RRKPK when Rani realises her love for Rocky during one of her work trips.