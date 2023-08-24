Alia Bhatt Walks Out of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Starrer Ramayan? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt is no longer a part of Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayan, if a new report is to be believed. The actress, who had allegedly said yes to starring as Sita in the film, has exited the project. It was previously reported that Ranbir will be seen playing Lord Ram while Yash is in talks to play the role of the Raavan. A source claimed that Alia decided to let go of the movie due to date issues.

“As far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt - who was approached for the project - is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues," a source told Pinkvilla.

Ramayan was slated to begin filming in December this year. However, there seems to be a shift in timeline. The source added that the three-part film is still in the pre-production stage and might not complete prep by December. “It’s understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace," the insider said.

The report added that Yash is still in talks to be a part of the film and a look test has already happened. “The makers are optimistic about getting him on board, but he has not yet signed. Yash is also committed to National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas for a big-scale action thriller, so his casting in the Ramayana depends on what he prioritizes," the source added.

Directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udhyawar and producers Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra are hoping Ramayan goes on floors in mid-2024.