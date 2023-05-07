Alia Bhatt Wins Everyone's Heart After Posing With Pap's Mother, Fans Say, 'She Is So Pure'

Alia Bhatt has managed to slay left, right and centre in 2022. From her stellar performances in Gangubai Kathiawad, Darlings and Brahmastra, the actress has seemed to ace all the professional benchmarks she had set for herself. But along with professional achievements, Alia had also made headlines when she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and later become mother to adorable daughter Raha. To add to that, the actress is also popular among the paps. In one such recent instance, Alia Bhatt obliged a pap’s mother with a picture.

On Sunday, Viral Bhayani shared a clip on their Instagram timeline that featured Alia Bhatt at an outdoor location. She wore an oversized white t-shirt and paired it with light blue denim jeans. The actress then proceeded to bow down with folded hands to greet an elderly woman. The actress says, “Bohot achcha laga aapse milke. Aapka beta bohot pareshaan karta hai. Nahi par achcha kaam karta hai!". She also posed for a picture with the woman in the pink saree before heading inside.

Fans were enamoured by Alia Bhatt’s humility and generosity. Taking to the comment section, one of them wrote, “Such a King heart! Alia hi pasand hai mujhe Bhatt parivar se!" Another one commented, “Pure heart!" Someone else said, “Love her for everything!" A fan stated, “Alia is so pure(with a slew of red heart emojis)". Another one wrote, “She is so cute and sweet. My favourite actress!"

Alia Bhatt recently made her grand Met Gala debut this year. The actress made heads turn on the red carpet in a voluminous white gown with pearls designed by Prabal Gurung. Speaking about her Met Gala look on Instagram, Alia said, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED," she added.

Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release on July 28. Ranbir on the other hand, will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here