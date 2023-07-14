Alia Bhatt's 15-Second Heart of Stone Challenge Backfires As She Fumbles; Gal Gadot Has Epic Reaction

Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone is all set to release on August 11. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot for the same. The makers unveiled the trailer at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil and the buzz around the same is slowly building up as we inch forward towards the release date. Meanwhile, the team – Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – shared a goofy video of themselves attempting to share tidbits about the film without giving away spoilers.

In a video posted by Gal Gadot on her Instagram, Jamie Dornan kicks off the challenge with “explosions," followed by Gal Gadot’s “parachute ski jumping." Alia’s then adds “knife fights" and “hacking systems." However, she stumbles at the end and fails to come up with an interesting point about the film. While some praised her for not faking an accent, others trolled her for the challenge fail.

“7/10 ….-3 because of Alia IQ queen," wrote one user. Another wrote, “Why always Alia Bhatt fails". Chevk out the video here:

This isn’t the first time that Alis has goofed up during a challenge. A decade ago, the actress made a silly mistake by naming the President of India wrong. In 2013, when asked the name of the President during the rapid fire round, Alia replied Prithviraj Chouhan, instead of Dr Pranab Mukherjee which gave way to memes.

In the two minutes and 43 seconds long trailer of Heart Of Stone, we see Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer captures some high-octane action sequences involving flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying a tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon.