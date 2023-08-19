Alia Bhatt's Daily Ritual Includes Showering Daughter Raha With Hugs And Kisses

On one hand, Alia Bhatt’s career graph is on the rise, while on the other, she is relishing a wonderful phase in her personal life. Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and embraced motherhood not long after, welcoming their baby girl, Raha. Alia Bhatt never compromises on her work commitments. However, she makes it a point to shower her family, especially her daughter, with complete attention and care. Speaking of which, in a recent video posted by luxury brand Gucci, Alia Bhatt revealed some exciting details of her day-to-day life.

The global brand ambassador of the luxury brand spilled the beans about her life with her fans and followers in a special ’21 with Gucci’ video. During this special segment, Alia Bhatt drew a card bearing the question: “What is the one thing you must do every day?" In response to it, she shared that her daily priorities have shifted over time. While earlier it was getting a workout, it has now changed ever since the arrival of Raha. Now, everything revolves around her.

“Now my life has changed a lot. I have a little baby, my daughter. So I think the one thing I must do every day as long as I’m with her, is to give her a big tight hug and a big kiss. Not once, but many times throughout the day," the doting mom said.

Recently, during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Alia Bhatt interacted with fans and gave details about her daily life. Participating in the session, a fan asked Alia Bhatt: “How are you handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times.” While answering the question, Alia Bhatt said, “Parenting is a lifelong role… I don’t think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect… All I strive to do is live each day with love and only love… because there is no such thing as too much love.”

Work-wise, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The Karan Johar directorial also featured Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Apart from that, Alia Bhatt also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. Up next, Alia Bhatt will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. The film marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair. Reportedly, she is also in talks with director Vasan Balan for an upcoming action thriller.