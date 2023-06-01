Alia Bhatt's Grandfather Dies at 95; Soni Razdan Pens Emotional Tribute to 'Daddy'

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan passed away on Thursday, June 1. He was 95. As reported by India Today, the actress’ grandfather was unwell for a while now and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and shared the tragic news. She also dropped a picture of her late father and penned down an emotional tribute to her ‘daddy’.

“Daddy 💔 Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again," Soni Razdan wrote.

In June 2021, Soni Razdan penned down a heartwarming note as she celebrated her father’s 93rd birthday. Heaping praises, the veteran actress had shared some anecdotes and had added that her father was a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days. “His boundless energy, enthusiasm and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions. Many of the talents we possess in the family we get from him," a part of Soni’s post read. Back then, Soni had also organised an intimate birthday bash for her father which was also joined by Alia and Neetu Kapoor.

Rest in peace, Narendranath Razdan!