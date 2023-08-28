Alia Bhatt’s Mom Soni Pens Cryptic Note Amid Ranbir’s Lipstick Remark Backlash: 'What’s Seemingly Idiotic…'

Alia Bhatt’s recent make up tutorial over applying lipstick created quite a stir on the internet when she mentioned how her husband Ranbir Kapoor asks her ‘Wipe It Off’ on her lips. She also shared that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick. Ranbir’s comment mired him into a controversy, where several netizens labelled him as a big red flag for dictating terms to his wife. Amid all the trolling and backlash, Alia Bhatt’s mom and Ranbir’s mother-in-law Soni Razdan seemingly reacted to the same with a cryptic note.

Soni took to her Instagram story and penned a strong worded note, which read, “What’s seeming increasingly idiotic: Cancel culture… People deciding for other people what is wrong with their lives. And then everyone jumping into some discussion or the other about things that actually have nothing to do with them. Funny times we live in.”

Have a look at the post :

For the unversed, in the video Alia said that she rubs her lipstick off because Ranbir would ask her to wipe it off. “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It’s a bit weird (moving her mouth across it to apply colour to her lips). The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick… I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.”

Alia and Ranbir dated for over four years before they got married last year. The actress welcomed her daughter Raha in November last year.