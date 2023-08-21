Alia Bhatt's Stunning Ad Campaign Takes a Cinematic Twist, Reflects Kolkata Vibes In Mumbai

Alia Bhatt has been doing a tremendous amount of work during her pregnancy Although now she is the mother of a beautiful daughter yet she tries her best to stay at work and on the sets as much as possible. This shows her honesty toward her work. From the pregnancy to the birth of her daughter Raha, Alia had a very busy schedule. Therefore now Alia prefers to keep herself with her daughter as much as possible. Even Alia’s favourite advertisement is known to be shot in Mehboob studio which is located near her house in Bandra and not in the city of Kolkata. It is believed that actor and producer Gaurav Chanana who is also the founder of Lucifer Circus made these arrangements for her.

Gaurav Chanana’s production house has come up with the year’s biggest offering. A famous hair care brand with which celebrity Vidya Balan was associated for a very long time of 13 years is now being replaced by Alia Bhatt’s face. This is also considered as the first ad film of the Lucifer Circus with Alia Bhatt which is much appreciated by the people. In this advertisement of Nihar Shanti Amla, Alia seems beautiful and her thick and luscious hair is doing the magic of the advertisement in flourishing and increasing the branding of the product.

The advertisement is directed by the renowned director Abhishek Varman. The priority of this advertisement was that it should be shot near Alia’s house in Bandra so that she could reach her daughter whenever needed, therefore the set was created at the Mehboob studio and the whole feel of the city of Kolkata was given to it. The whole feel of the set was giving the vibes of Kolkata and the set was maintained so well as to depict the vibes of and essence of the city of joy in the cinematic manner.

The project’s visionary, Gaurav Chanana, is certain that the advertising initiative, which has Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador, would be sufficient to cause a stir in the hair care sector. The intriguing tale, soulful tunes, and fusion of heritage and contemporary will undoubtedly create a lasting effect on viewers across.

Manikandan, the director of photography, expertly brought the commercial film to life by using his artistic vision to perfectly capture Alia Bhatt’s allure and scenic surroundings.

The development of two ad versions one in Bengali and one in Hindi is a noteworthy feature of this marketing strategy. Both productions have a lot of appealing music, and their touching tales and heartfelt songs captivate the audience. A captivating folk tune that embraces local heritage and has a strong emotional connection with listeners in Bengal and beyond is included in the Bengali edit.