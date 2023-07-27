Alia Bhatt’s Travel Bag Is All About Raha: ‘Her Napkins, Burp Cloths, Mittens’

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow. Ahead of the much-awaited release, the actress indulged in a fun and candid session of What’s in My Bag with Vogue. In the video, Alia is seen showcasing all her contents from her travel bag, and what is interesting to note is that months after embracing motherhood, most of the space in the actress’ bag is occupied by her daughter, Raha’s essentials.

During the segment with Vogue, Alia Bhatt said that as she travelled from Mumbai to London with her daughter Raha, she realized her bag had “Nothing to do with me" and now that she travels more often with her eight-month-old infant, she added, “My bag has now become Raha’s bag. It’s no longer my bag." Alia said apart from her passport, her bag contains Raha’s pacifier, napkins, a burp cloth, mittens, an additional pair of socks, a small toy, a small book, and some other essentials the child might need at any time of the day.

In this session, Alia revealed that if her bag had a chance to describe her, it would say, “She is a mess," because she overpacks. “Main kafi forgetful insaan hu, kafi messy insaan hu (I’m a very forgetful and messy person). That’s why whenever I travel, I travel with everything. Honestly, main apne ghar ko sath le ke ghoomti hu (I carry my home along) because I don’t know any other way," Alia mentioned in the Vogue video.

Among other things in her bag, Alia Bhatt makes sure to carry the bracelet, her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor gifted her on her birthday. Additionally, she has a hairbrush, a pair of her favourite sunglasses, a moisturizer, sunscreen, several hair ties, a bunch of lip balms as she hates chapped lips along with lipstick, a lubricant eye drop, a Kindle, and an eye mask for those times when she is too lazy to draw the curtains.

Alia Bhatt will star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. She is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood stint, Heart Of Stone, on Netflix this August.