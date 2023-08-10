CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana Vijay RaghavendraNitin DesaiOMG 2Kylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Alia Bhatt's Wedding Mehendi Was Done In 30 Minutes, Actress Had '3 Requests' For Design
1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt's Wedding Mehendi Was Done In 30 Minutes, Actress Had '3 Requests' For Design

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 09:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt's wedding mehendi artist Jyoti Chedda opened up about what her brief was for the design. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's wedding mehendi artist Jyoti Chedda opened up about what her brief was for the design. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar recently said that Alia Bhatt's sequence in the movie was shot just four days post her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. He also said that she wore the same mehendi in the song she wore for her own marriage.

Karan Johar’s latest successful venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a roaring success at the box office but somehow, controversy always follows the director and his films. From Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra’s lip kiss scene in the film to Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi debate, the movie surely raised many eyebrows when it came to the content.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s director Karan Johar had recently, at the film’s success meet, said that Alia Bhatt’s wedding sequence in the movie was shot just four days post her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor (in April) and that she wore the same mehendi in the song she wore for her own wedding. And now, the mehendi artist for Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Jyoti Chedda, opened up about what Alia’s brief was for her wedding.

Speaking to Times Of India, Jyoti Chedda told that since Alia’s theme was minimalistic, she wanted to maintain the same vibe in her mehendi design as well. She revealed that Alia Bhatt wanted mandala art, an infinity symbol and her then-to-be husband Ranbir Kapoor’s name in her design. And since Alia wanted to have fun at her mehendi function, the artist made sure that her mehendi was done in half an hour.

“We wrapped her minimalistic designs on both hands in around half an hour,” Jyoti said.

Karan’s comments had sparked debate as the mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who worked on the film, said that she made some changes in the design on the set in Jaisalmer. Sharing photos on Instagram, Veena wrote a very long post and requested people to be mindful before they comment, possibly hinting at Karan Johar. Her post pointed out the many changes that she had done to the design.

Jyoti also spoke about the same and said that she appreciated the additions which were made to the mehendi on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but also added that it was her team that laid the groundwork for the design.

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor at a lowkey wedding in April 2022.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alia Bhatt
  2. bollywood
  3. karan johar
  4. mehendi
  5. news18-discover
  6. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
  7. wedding
first published:August 10, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 09:42 IST