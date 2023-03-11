Telugu actors VK Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh recently tied the knot. The couple married in a traditional ceremony and shared a video from the day on social media on Friday. It was an intimate ceremony. Naresh, who got married for the fourth time, shared a video of his special day on social media. It is worth noting that Naresh’s half-brother Mahesh Babu was visibly missing from the wedding video. Soon after the video was released, Naresh was seen in the press meeting for promotions for his film, Intinti Ramayanam. There, reporters asked him about the clip.

Naresh responded and said that everyone has a personal life, and he has both a reel and a real life. “I am media-friendly. Soon a press meeting will be held on this matter and all the details will be revealed. Until then, be patient,” he added.

Earlier, the video shared by Naresh on Twitter opened with him and Pavithra sitting at a traditional mandap in wedding outfits. A priest can be seen performing the ceremony, while the duo completes the rituals. They can be seen smiling by the end of the video and a note which reads, “A lifetime of peace and joy."

“Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace and joy in this new journey of us. A sacred bond, Two minds, Three thorns, Seven steps. Seeking your blessings,” Naresh wrote in the caption of the video.

Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us🤗ఒక పవిత్ర బంధం రెండు మనసులు మూడు ముళ్ళు ఏడు అడుగులు 🙏 మీ ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటూ ఇట్లు - మీ #PavitraNaresh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f26dgXXl6g — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) March 10, 2023

The couple shared the wedding video three months after they announced that they were getting married soon this year. On New Year’s Day, the couple made the announcement.

It is reported that Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh fell in love during the making of Sammohanam (2018). The couple has been in a relationship for a while now.

It is also worth noting that Naresh is yet to get a legal divorce from his third wife Ramya Radhupathi after his two previous weddings didn’t work out. The two got embroiled in legal complications after separating.

Pavithra was earlier married to a software engineer but eventually divorced him. She was then in a relationship with actor Suchendra Prasad, but they ended the relationship in 2018.

