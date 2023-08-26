‘All Fake News:’ Tollywood Singer Rahul Sipligunj On Joining Politics

Tollywood playback singer Rahul Sipligunj is currently creating buzz for rumours of his political entry. Now, Rahul himself has responded regarding his political entry, which is currently going viral. Rahul Sipliganj, who has gained huge recognition by singing RRR’s song Natu Natu, has now denied the reports of his political entry. He has put a stop to the rumours by stating that he is not joining politics, nor contesting the elections. Earlier, it was reported that Rahul would be entering politics. He is going to contest as an MLA of Goshamahal on behalf of the Congress party. Now, he made it clear that he would continue as an actor and a singer. He further said he has respect for all parties. He shared this update via an Instagram post, where he firmly mentioned that “this is all fake news.”

Rahul Sipligunj became a world-famous singer after Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song Award in the 95th Academy Awards.

Rahul was born and brought up in Mangalhat locality, near Dhoolpet, in Hyderabad, Telangana. After completing his education there, he decided not to study further. So, he started visiting film production offices to get an opportunity to do playback singing. Initially, he got a chance to lend his voice to the songs for the movies dubbed in the Telugu language. Later, he got opportunities in chorus and background songs, composed by various music directors. After this, in 2013, he started making video albums and posting them on YouTube. He received immense appreciation for doing so.

After this, he got his first breakthrough after singing in the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Josh in 2009. Since then, he never looked back; he got the opportunity to sing the song Vaastu Bagunde, composed by MM Keeravani, in the film Dammu; and he also did a song in SS Rajamouli’s 2012 blockbuster movie Eega. Apart from singing, he has also recently tried his luck in acting. He was seen in the Telugu movie Ranga Marthanda, directed by Krishna Vamsi.