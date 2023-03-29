Tamil Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal is at present busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Lal Salaam with director Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The actor loves to connect with his fans through social media and often shares updates about his professional and personal life. The actor is also vocal about his opinions on the film industry. Vishnu had earlier tweeted a cryptic note about a life lesson. But the users misinterpreted the note and speculated that the actor is heading for a divorce from his wife and badminton player Jwala Gutta.

To clear the air, Vishal shared another note on Sunday and rubbished the speculations. He also mentioned that his words were for his professional front and not personal and explained the meaning of his previous tweet.

“Hey all, my tweet a few days back has been misinterpreted… It was on the professional front and not personal at all… The biggest gift that we give someone is trust and when we fail we always blame ourselves… We shouldn’t be hard on ourselves. That’s all I meant. All is well,” Vishal penned in the tweet. Check the tweet here:

Hey allMy tweeet few days back has been terribly misinterpreted..It was on proffessional front n not personal at all..The biggest gift that we give someone is TRUSTAnd when we fail we always blame ourselves..We shudn be hard on ourselvesTHATS ALL I MEANTALL IS WELL— VISHNU VISHAL (VV) (@TheVishnuVishal) March 26, 2023

In the now-deleted tweet that created a huge confusion amongst the fans, Vishal wrote: “It’s ok. I tried again. I failed again. I learnt again. That last time wasn’t a failure and was my mistake… It was betrayal and deception." He finished the tweet with the hashtag “life lessons".

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta got hitched on April 22, 2021.

The actor on Monday shared a picture of himself sitting in the middle of the road. He can be seen in a causal outfit from the sets of Lal Salaam. He donned a black and grey strips T-shirt and paired it with white pants and blue slippers. “A beautiful road leads to a beautiful journey and a wonderful destination. Lal Salaam, Thanks to my director Aishwarya Rajinikanth for making this one of my most memorable journeys… She is in full control.”

A beautiful roadleads to a beautiful journey and a wonderful destination#LalSalaamThankss to my director @ash_rajinikanth for making this as one of my most memorable journeys…. She is in full control 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FEn2UJLPxb — VISHNU VISHAL (VV) (@TheVishnuVishal) March 27, 2023

Lal Salaam is touted to be a political drama based on cricket. The film is headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant. It also has a special cameo featuring Aishwarya’s father Rajinikanth. It went on the floors on March 8. The music for the film has been scored by AR Rahman and is backed by Lyca Productions. Lal Salaam is expected to release later this year.

Apart from this, Vishnu will be seen next in Mohandas. He also has Dhanush’s next yet-to-be-titled directorial with SJ Suryah in the lead role. According to reports, the upcoming film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

