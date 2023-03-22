Payal Rajput is one of the most admired actresses in the South film industry. Be it with her acting chops or her charming personality, she always manages to garner attention among the audience. She is once again becoming a talking point on the internet, but this time due to her health issues. Recently, she shared a post to keep her fans updated about her health. Payal captioned it, “On my last dose of antibiotics, all set to bounce back stronger. It’s just about how we overcome all the hurdles. Despite the roadblocks, I couldn’t stop shooting for my upcoming project. It is truly special. And hence, the show must go on, this time it’ll be bigger and better. Again I want to remind you all to keep yourself hydrated. I used to drink very little water and faced these consequences. #kidneyinfection”.

Social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “My strong girl, more power to you”. Another user wrote, “Get well soon. You are precious”. The third user wrote, “It’s just a kidney infection. You are a very strong girl. Get well soon sweety”. One user also wrote, “Hats off to you Payal, I always love your hard work and dedication towards your professional commitment. Take care”.

Payal Rajput is best known for films like RX 100, Disco Raja, Ginna, and MahaKumbh. She made her film debut with the Punjabi film Channa Mereya. After that, she went ahead to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with Veerey Ki Wedding. Some of her other notable projects include Tees Maar Khan, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, NTR Kathanayakudu, Ishqaa, and Venky Mama. Now, the actress is all set to star in films including Golmaal, Mangalavaram, and another untitled film.

She often posts videos and photos that become trending in a couple of hours. A few days back, Payal posted a picture from one of her events, which is now making a huge noise on the internet. In the picture, she can be seen donning a pant-suit set with a matching crop top, and we cannot deny she looked spectacular.

