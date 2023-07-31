All You Need To Know About Yuva Lakshmi Who Plays Sai Dharam Tej's Sister In Bro

The Telugu film Bro, directed by Samuthirakani and written by Trivikram Srinivas, was released on July 28. The movie stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and other actors. The story revolves around Mark, played by Sai Dharam Tej and the God of Time, portrayed by Pawan, who gives Mark a second chance to correct his mistakes.

The film also features Yuva Lakshmi and Priya Prakash Varrier, who portray Sai Dharam’s sisters. Yuva Lakshmi, the younger sister, is gaining recognition for her character in the film but few people know that she has been acting since childhood. The actress made her acting debut in the Tamil film Amma Kanakku and had a prominent role in Samuthirakani’s film named Vinodhaya Sitham which was released on ZEE5. Yuva is known for her performances in Appa, Amma Kanakku, Aakasha Mittayee, Kanchana 3 and others.

She was born in Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, on December 25, 2000, and attended Good Shepherd School in her hometown. According to reports, the actress began her career at the age of 16. The actress has a keen interest in singing and dancing. As per reports, she is a Bharatanatyam dancer and has participated in various events. After doing small roles, at the age of 23, she gained recognition from the film Bro. Given the film’s success at the box office, it is believed that she will receive many offers for other films shortly.

Bro collected around Rs 30 crore on its first day but saw a slight drop in collections on the second day. However, on its third day, it managed to collect approximately Rs 16 crore and experienced a boom in occupancy rate of 67.4%. The film has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide so far, as per reports.

According to reports, Bro will soon be released on an OTT platform. It is speculated that the makers have given its digital rights to Netflix and it might see the OTT release on September 2 on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming projects are “Ustaad Bhagat Singh," “OG," and “PSPK 29," while Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the Telugu horror film “Virupaksha."