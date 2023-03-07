Reports about the rumoured fall-out between Tamil star Vijay and his father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, have been doing rounds on the internet for a very long time. They are reportedly not on talking terms. In 2021, Vijay even filed a case against his parents - SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba - after his father and some members of his fan club named Vijay Makkal Iyakkam tried to misuse his name and photos for political benefits. Vijay even issued a statement at that time, claiming that he had no relations, directly or indirectly, with the political party started by his father using his name. However, SA Chandrasekhar had tried to sweep the feud under the rug by saying that every family has problems but it is nothing to worry about.

However, a recent incident proves that all is not well between the duo. SA Chandrasekhar’s recent reaction to a question asked about his son Vijay hints that they have still not mended their differences. Chandrasekhar recently paid a visit to the Sri Puthrakameshti Easwarar Temple near Tiruvannamalai, where he was surrounded by the media. The temple is located in the town of Arani. When reporters asked Chandrasekhar why he was in Arani, he replied that he had to travel to the town suddenly; and got to know that it was an auspicious day to perform pooja, so, he came to the temple. Soon, reporters started asked him questions about his son Vijay.

Someone also asked the filmmaker about Vijay’s political plans. To this, SA Chandrasekhar bluntly said, “Why are you asking me these questions? Pose these questions to Vijay instead.”

SA Chandrasekhar had previously attempted to register All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Vijay’s fan organisation, as a political party with the Indian Election Commission. Vijay issued a clear statement, separating himself from his father’s political actions when the case came into the limelight.

On the work front, Vijay’s Varisu was released earlier this year during Pongal, clashing with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. He will next be seen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will also star Sanjay Dutt, as per media reports.

