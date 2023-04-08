Inside Allu Arjun's 41st Birthday With Wife Sneha Reddy and Mouth-Watering Chocolate Cake; Pics

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy has shared a glimpse of the actor’s birthday celebration. On Saturday, Sneha took to Instagram stories to wish her husband and dropped a picture from last night’s celebration. In the picture, the duo was seen striking a stunning pose where they were all smiles for the camera.

In the photo, Allu Arjun was seen sporting a black and white printed shirt. He completed the look with a pair of glasses and opted for a wet hairdo and a full-grown beard. Sneha, on the other hand, donned a floral pink dress that consisted of a plunging neckline and cut-out details. She completed her look with a sleek hairdo and opted for simple makeup. Along with the photo, Sneha wrote, “Happy birthday, Allu Arjun,” and dropped heart emojis. Take a look at the picture below:

Meanwhile, social media is also flooded with fans and industry colleagues sending birthday wishes to the Pushpa actor. From RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Sukumar; several celebs sent their heartfelt wishes to Arjun on his 41st birthday.

Meanwhile, last month, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and expressed their affection towards each other. Allu Arjun shared an ideal selfie with his “cutie" Sneha while wishing her their anniversary. In the photo, Allu Arjun and Sneha were seen dressed in matching white outfits, beaming with joy as they posed for the camera. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Happy Anniversary cutie.”

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s love story began when they crossed paths at a mutual friend’s wedding and experienced an instant connection. The couple exchanged vows in 2011 and have since become an inspiration for many with their strong relationship. They share two children, a daughter named Arha and a son named Ayaan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the talented actor will be reprising his role as the beloved character, Pushpa Raj in the upcoming sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, under the direction of Sukumar. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will also be returning to portray their respective roles.

