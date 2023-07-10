Allu Arjun And Director Trivikram Set To Come Together For The Fourth Time

South superstar Allu Arjun is all set to reunite with director Trivikarm for the fourth time. This upcoming project, under the production house Haarika and Hassine Creations, is another pan-India project for Allu Arjun and will be the director and actor’s biggest collaboration yet. Previously they collaborated on the films Julayi in 2012, Son Of Satyamurthy in 2015 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. In a tweet shared by the official account of the production house, “The Dynamic duo reunite for the 4th time! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Our Darling director #Trivikram garu coming together for our #Production8. More details soon.” An announcement video was also shared by the makers on YouTube. The text on the video reads, “This time something bigger.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is getting ready for the release of his highly anticipated Pushpa 2. The film is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. The director of the movie is Sukumar. Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit in the country, propelling Allu Arjun to global stardom. Now the fans await the next film with bated breath. It has already caused a lot of buzz and excitement among fans with its visuals, teasers and cast.

Allu Arjun is all ready to give his fans a treat as he has a bunch of films to go on floors soon. Along with Pushpa 2 and the film with director Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun is also doing a project with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. Sandeep Vanga is known for films like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. In a tweet, Allu Arjun expressed his excitement to work with the director, saying that his work personally touches him. And hoped to give a memorable film to the audience.