Allu Arjun And Sreeleela To Feature In Trivikram Srinivas' Next? Here's The Truth

There is a new poster on social media featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela generating confusion and expectations among the audience. The poster, released on Sreeleela’s birthday, shows them in a fun mood. In the poster, Allu Arjun has his arms around Sreeleela’s waist, while she climbs and clings on his lap.

A well-known Telugu OTT platform AHA shared the poster on social media, along with a caption hinting at a potential blockbuster collaboration. It was disclosed that Sreeleela would be the female lead in their upcoming project. The caption also raised speculation among fans about whether they would star together in a prominent film or a web series, adding to the curiosity surrounding the announcement.

The details of this project are still unknown and surrounded by secrecy. What has been confirmed is that acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas will be directing the project, with Allu Arjun and Sreeleela as the lead actors. However, it has not been revealed whether this project is a film or an advertisement. Speculations suggest that Trivikram might be working on an ad film for the OTT platform, featuring an intriguing plot with Allu Arjun and Sreeleela.

As fans and the public eagerly anticipate official confirmation, the recently unveiled stills continue to create excitement. Some individuals within the industry have hinted at the potential production of an exclusive film for the OTT platform, featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela. The project has garnered substantial attention on social media, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more updates and clarification.

Allu Arjun is presently engaged in the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar, where Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead. The film is scheduled for a December 2023 release. Additionally, Allu Arjun has also committed to collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next project.

Sreeleela has several projects lined up, including Aadikesava with Vaishnav Tej, an untitled project with Boyapati and Ram, VD12, and Nithiin 32. Additionally, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, and Allu Arjun’s Aha original are some noteworthy movies in the pipeline.