Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas' 4th Film Based On Mahabharata: Reports

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun recently surprised his fans when he announced his 22nd project, tentatively titled AA22, which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. And AA22 will be Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s fourth film together. The two have previously collaborated for Julayi, S/O Saturamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Now, ever since the announcement of AA22, fans have been speculating about its storyline even before it has gone on the floors. The latest reports have suggested that AA22 would take inspiration from the Mahabharata. The reports also claimed that the film will be a “socio-fantasy" movie in the background of the Indian epic. According to the reports, AA22 is said to be a modern-day adaptation of “two lesser-known episodes" from the Mahabharata.

Many South films have taken inspiration from Mahabharata. For example, the 1991 Tamil film Thalapathi and the 2022 Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam took inspiration from the Mahabharata. Thalapathi drew inspiration from the friendship between Karna and Duryodhana, while Bheeshma Parvam narrated the struggles faced by the ageing Bheeshma Pitamah in maintaining peace between the Kauravas and Pandavas. However, what specific chapter of Mahabharat will inspire Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s film has not yet been revealed.

On Monday, Allu Arjun announced the film on Twitter. Sharing a video, he wrote, “Hoping to create a Magic once again." Check out the announcement here:

Similarly, Geetha Arts tweeted, “The Dynamic duo is Back! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Blockbuster director #Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film…More Details Soon! #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts."

Musician S Thaman, who previously collaborated with the actor-director duo on Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is set to reunite with them for AA22. The film is being jointly produced by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and Harika and Hassine Creations. The leading lady and the rest of the star cast are yet to be announced.