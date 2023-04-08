Allu Arjun Birthday: 5 Best Performances of Tollywood’s Stylish Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALLU ARJUN: Allu Arjun, turned a year older today! He predominantly works in the Telugu film industry and is currently one of the most successful actors. Allu Arjun made his lead role debut with Gangotri by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao in in 2003 and even won multiple awards for his role.

His impeccable acting skills reflect how he changes his looks- including his hairstyle for each movie, proving his dedication to the craft. His on-screen charisma has entertained the audience and has always managed to strike the right chord with the young audience.

IN PICS: 20 Years On, Telugu Actor Allu Arjun Continues to Rule Tollywood

On the occasion of the star’s birthday, let’s take a look at his best performances-

Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 (2021)

The first instalment of Pushpa stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It’s a story of a labourer who advances through the ranks of a red sandal trafficking organisation, making some formidable adversaries along the way. Directed by Sukumar, the film earned more than Rs 350 crore. Yevadu (2014)

Vamshi Paidipally’s Yevadu revolves around a man who undergoes a face transplant to save his life after he was severely hurt and witnessed the death of his lover. He goes after his enemies post the surgery, however, he faces new issues because of his new face. The movie stars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Julayi (2012)

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Julayi is the story of a clever young guy who must flee from the criminal mastermind whose plans he has foiled after aiding the police in stopping a heist. The movie has an interesting cast ensemble featuring Allu Arjun, Ileana D’Cruz and Rajendra Prasad in lead roles. S/O Satyamurthy (2015)

Starring Allu Arjun, Upendra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, S/O Satyamurthy is the story of Viraj Anand, the son of a wealthy businessman, who has to overcome innumerable obstacles after he becomes the sole provider for the family. The movie is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Race Gurram (2014)

Shruti Haasan and Allu Arjun are the leading stars in this Surender Reddy directorial. This action-comedy is about two brothers with two very different approaches to life. While one likes to adhere to rules and regulations, the other lives on his own terms.

