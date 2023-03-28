Allu Arjun completed 20 years in the world of cinema today. His last outing Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the theatres towards the end of 2021, is talked about to this day. The blockbuster success that the film achieved was one to remember. Currently, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for the second part of the film, which is all set to release in late 2023. Allu Arjun took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans on completing 20 years. He wrote, “Today, I completed 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed and have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am because of the love of the audience, admirers, and fans. Gratitude forever.”

Allu Arjun debuted as a child actor in the film Vijetha (1985), which starred his uncle megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu Ramalingaiah. He also appeared in Kamal Haasan’s 1986 film called Swathi Muthyam. As he grew up, Allu Arjun got to perform in a role of substantial importance in the Chiranjeevi and Simran-starrer Dadi (2001).

Allu Arjun, known as the Stylish Star, got his first role as a protagonist in a film called Gangotri which was released on March 28, 2003. The film showed Allu and Aditi Agarwal romancing each other on screen. Ever since then, he has shown his mettle as an actor in several films. He received the nickname Bunny from Sukumar’s first romantic comedy film Arya (2004). Allu Arjun made his debut as a playback singer in the 2010 film Vedam with the song Vishvam. His first appearance with a well-built look was in the 2007 film Desamuduru. He donned a similar look for the iconic 2011 film Badrinath.

Allu Arjun has not only won people’s hearts as an actor but people are in awe whenever he shows his moves. He is often deemed as Tollywood’s Hrithik Roshan by his fans.

