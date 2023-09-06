Allu Arjun Demands Pushpa 2 'Be Bigger' Than Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR and Recreates Gadar 2 Success?

High hopes have been pinned to Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most anticipated movies and fans are eager to see what the Telugu superstar has in store for them. If that wasn’t enough, Allu Arjun’s win at the 69th National Awards has only elevated expectations. While fans are hoping to watch a massy entertainer, it is now being claimed that Allu Arjun wants to make Pushpa 2 bigger than Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and even go to the extend to replicate Gadar 2’s success.

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli’s RRR generated massive buzz in the West and even won an Oscar award at the 95th Academy Awards this year. On the other hand, Gadar 2 has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. The film has clocked in Rs 500 crore box office collection in India alone. Going by the success of the movies, Allu Arjun allegedly has big plans for Pushpa 2.

A source told KoiMoi that Arjun has allegedly given a simple brief to director Sukumar: Make Pushpa 2 big! “Allu Arjun has one brief for his Pushpa director Sukumar: “Make its larger than the first part. Arjun wants the sequel Pushpa2: The Rule to be bigger than Rajamouli’s RRR. Arjun is very keen to go global with Pushpa 2. The VFX and the stunts will be on a scale larger than R,” the source claimed.

“The immediate provocation for giving Pushpa 2 a global spin is Gadar 2. Allu Arjun feels there is potential in the Pushpa franchise to make an impact similar to Gadar 2. He is not taking any risks with achieving a global grandeur and impact in Pushpa 2. Arjun’s brief to the team is: bigger than RRR,” the insider added.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film starrer Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. The film collected over Rs 100 crore in Hindi alone.

Pushpa 2’s final release date has also not been announced as of now. It was earlier said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023. However, a report by Pinkvilla claimed earlier this year that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. The entertainment portal claimed that the film’s director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience. Therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.