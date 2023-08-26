Allu Arjun Feels 'Touched' As Ram Charan Sends Him Flowers, Special Note For National Award Win

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently won the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. He made cinematic history by becoming the first Telugu actor to be given this prestigious honour. As the industry is celebrating this achievement, Allu Arjun’s cousin and superstar Ram Charan and sister-in-law Upasana Konidela also congratulated him by sending him flowers and a special gift accompanied by a note.

“Dearest Bunny… Congratulations. We’re soo happy for you. Here’s to many more such awards. Lots of Love," the note read. Moved by this gesture, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram story to thank Ram Charan and Upasana. “Thank you sooo much. Touched," he wrote.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are first cousins. Allu Arjun’s father, veteran producer Allu Aravind is the sibling of Surekha Konidela, Ram Charan’s mother. Surekha is married to megastar Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, the National Award-winning actor took to X (formerly, Twitter) on Friday to congratulate other awardees and expressed gratitude for his victory. “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling…— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 25, 2023

Allu Arjun is already shooting the hit film’s highly-anticipated sequel, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will be directed by Sukumar and will have Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj. He will later be seen in a Trivikram Srinivas-directed family drama. The film is tentatively titled AA 22, marking Allu Arjun’s 22nd film as an actor. It will also mark the actor and the filmmaker’s reunion after collaborating on the mega-hit Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Allu Arjun will also play the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming untitled action thriller.