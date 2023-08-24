Allu Arjun Gets Emotional As He Wins National Film Award For Best Actor For Pushpa, Video Goes Viral

Telugu actor Allu Arjun got emotional after he won the Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards. The actor bagged the prestigious award for his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun made history with the win, becoming the first Telugu actor to bring home the National Award for Best Acting. In a video surfaced online, Allu Arjun was surrounded by his family and the team of Pushpa, including director Sukumar. As soon as his name was announced, the room erupted in cheers.

An emotional Arjun was seen hugging Sukumar while their family and friends celebrated. Arjun and Sukumar were visibly emotional as they held on to each other a moment longer to truly take in the moment. Watch the viral video below:

Apart from winning the Best Actor category, Pushpa also brought home the award for Best Music Director (Songs). Pushpa released in December 2021 and was a massive hit not only in the Telugu speaking regions but also across other parts of India. Several iconic moments from the movie were recreated not just by fans but also by actors and cricketers.

Allu Arjun is now preparing for Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule. It was earlier said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023. However, a report by Pinkvilla claimed earlier this year that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. The entertainment portal claimed that the film’s director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience. Therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.

Meanwhile, another Telugu movie that ruled at the National Film Awards 2023 was RRR. The film won Best Popular Film: Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Male Playback Singer and Best Stunt Choreography. R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award whereas, the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.