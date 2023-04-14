Allu Arjun Has A Special Message For Team Shaakuntalam And His Daughter; Find Out

Allu Arjun has a special reason to cheer for Gunasekhar’s latest release Shaakuntalam, even though he has not enacted in the film. The Pushpa actor’s six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha is making her special debut in the film. The actor in his Instagram stories wished good luck to the entire team of Shaakuntalam for their release. He also hoped that the audience would like his daughter’s special appearance in Gunasekhar’s directorial. Allu Arjun also gave a shout-out to her Pushpa co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who plays the lead role in the movie.

“All the best for Shaakuntalam release. My best wishes for Gunasekhar, Neelima, and SVC, for mounting up this epic project. My warmest wishes to my sweetest lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu, my mallu brother Dev Mohan and the entire team. Hoping you all like the little cameo by Allu Arha. Special thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so precisely. Will always cherish this sweet moment," he wrote.

Shaakuntalam is a cinematic adaptation of the play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan play the lead roles in this Gunasekhar’s directorial. The romantic drama also features Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr. M. Mohan Babu, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Ruhani Sharma, and Mission Manju lead Rashmika Mandanna also cheered the team for Shaakuntalam.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set to bring fire yet again with his upcoming film Pushpa 2. The actor recently uploaded the poster of Pushpa 2- The Rule – on his Instagram leaving his fans brimming with excitement. In the poster, Allu Arjun wears a saree accessorised with bangles, heavy traditional gold and flower jewellery, jhumkas and a nose ring. Samantha, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has also been signed for the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan in the action-thriller web series.

