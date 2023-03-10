Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise was a phenomenal success. Allu Arjun’s acting, swag, dialogues and dance moves took the nation by storm and gave birth to several viral memes. It’s now being reported that after the massive success of his two back-to-back films- Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Pushpa, the actor has now become one of the highest-paid Telugu actors, demanding a whopping Rs 125 crore for his next project.

As per a report in Siasat.com, Allu Arjun initially demanded Rs 150 crores for the film, but the deal was eventually agreed upon at Rs 125 crores. As per the report, the actor is apparently confident about the mega success of his next movie and that it will gross more than the nationwide blockbusters Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. He is certain that Pushpa 2 will shatter all box office records.

Earlier, it was reported that the makers of Pushpa 2 were reportedly demanding a staggering Rs 1,000 crores or more for the theatrical rights deal for all languages.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set to star in a big-budget movie backed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and top Bollywood film producer Bhushan Kumar. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun recently met to formalise this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of the project will commence right after the wrap up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production. The plot is currently under wraps.

This comes after Allu Arjun reportedly rejected a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. It was reported that director Atlee, who is helming Jawan, had reached out to the Pushpa actor with a small but crucial part in the film. However, Allu Arjun has reportedly turned down the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2.

