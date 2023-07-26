Allu Arjun Is The First Indian Celebrity To Hit 1 Million Followers On Threads

South Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun has added yet-another flamboyant feat to his popularity by becoming the first Indian celebrity to garner one million followers on Threads. The achievement was bagged within just a few days after the Pushpa actor shared his first post on the newly launched social media platform. Though Allu Arjun isn’t an avid social media user, he often participates to interact with his fandom online. Hence, it comes as no surprise that a barrage of the star’s fans using Mark Zuckerberg’s counterpart on Twitter flocked to shower love, support, and admiration for him. Allu Arjun chose to share a monochromatic photo of himself as his first update on the application.

Donning opaque glasses, the actor gives away a shy smile while posing for the camera. The photograph shared a week ago has amassed over seventy-eight thousand views and nearly three thousand replies in engagement. Take a look at it here:

Post by @alluarjunonline View on Threads

Notably, the major feat comes just months after he also became the first South Indian actor to amass 20 million followers on Instagram. According to Guinness World Record, YouTuber MrBeast whose real moniker is Jimmy Donaldson, became the first celebrity to hit one million followers on Threads on July 6. The creator of the platform Mark Zuckerberg is suggested to have followed suit by becoming the second person to achieve the milestone. MrBeast celebrated his record-breaking glory on a hilarious note. “Shhhhh, don’t let the Twitter police know I’m cheating on them," he tweeted.

Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 6, 2023

Moreover, MrBeast has already declared him to be the “Future Threads CEO" in his profile bio. Currently, a flock of celebrities including Chris Hemsworth, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez, among many others have overtaken both MrBeast and Mark Zuckerberg’s followers on the application.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reprising his role of a righteous gangster, the second instalment of the highly-anticipated actioner also brings back Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Previously, a beastly poster of Allu Arjun in a woman’s attire donning multiple garlands with eerie makeup and welding a gun created a massive buzz on social media. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel will take off right after the events of its predecessor film and will hit the big screens in 2024.