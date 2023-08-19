Allu Arjun Is Visiting Nalgonda To Inaugurate A Convention Centre; What We Know

Telugu star Allu Arjun is currently in Nalgonda, Telangana, for a special reason. He is visiting the place on the invitation of his father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, who is a politician.

Nalgonda is Kancharla’s hometown. Allu Arjun is going to inaugurate the Kancharla Convention Centre, according to reports. The convention centre houses new amenities and has a capacity of 1,000 people. Minister Jagadish Reddy is also invited as the chief guest at the event. MLAs from across the Nalgonda district are also going to be present at the event.

Chandrasekhar Reddy has organised a saree distribution ceremony for women and a feast for about 1,000 people on this occasion. Some posters of the event have gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his highly-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are going to reprise their roles in the sequel. The rest of the cast of the film includes Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari. The sequel is also helmed by Sukumar and it is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shanker.

Recently, Pushpa: The Rule clinched another record, even before its release. The much-talked about poster of the film, shared by the makers, garnered record breaking likes on Instagram. The poster amassed 7 million likes. According to the news shared by the makers on their latest Instagram post, it became the “first ever Indian movie poster to hit 7 million likes on Instagram.”

Last month Allu Arjun revealed a dialogue from the film at an event, sending the fans into frenzy. At the event, he said, “I didn’t come to talk about Pushpa 2, but I can’t stop myself from delivering a line from the movie.”