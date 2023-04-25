Revealed! Allu Arjun's 'Main Jhukega Nahi...' from Pushpa Has Damn Interesting Origin Story

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently revealed the inspiration behind the choreography of the song Jhukega Nahi Sa**a from the movie Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The song gained immense popularity among fans soon after its release, with Allu Arjun’s catchy dance steps. According to Acharya, the choreography was inspired by his observation of people walking on the roadside.

While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ganesh discussed how he created a particular dance sequence. He explained that he often draws inspiration from people he observes while travelling by car, such as those walking or engaging in activities on the roadside. “Whenever I am travelling by car and see people walking by or doing something on the side, I observe them and draw inspiration from them,” he said. In this case, he noticed some rugged-looking individuals standing to the side, with one person playing with his beard. “So, I did notice that there were some people standing on the side who looked a little rugged, and one person was playing with his beard," Ganesh added.

Ganesh Acharya further explained that he had noticed the way people walk on the roadside and how their steps varied with different moods, such as when they were feeling happy or sad. He was inspired by those movements and proposed to the director to incorporate them into the choreography of the first song they were shooting for the film. He believed that these observations could add a unique touch to the dance routine and make it more engaging.

Pushpa: The Rise is an action-packed Telugu drama film released in 2021, featuring Allu Arjun as the protagonist named Pushpa Raj. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in crucial roles. The plot of the movie centers on Pushpa Raj, a worker who illegally transports red sandalwood from the Seshachalam Hills located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The makers are currently working on the sequel of the much-acclaimed film. Pushpa: The Rule is being helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Recently, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring the lead actor Allu Arjun in a distinctive look. The actor himself shared the poster on his social media handles, revealing his appearance, which includes traditional jewellery and clothing typically worn by women in India, along with a firearm in his hand. Take a look.

Ganesh was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, which is broadcasted on Sony Entertainment Television. He was accompanied by a renowned make-up artist, Mickey Contractor, a hairstylist, Hakim Aalim, a photographer, Dabboo Ratnani, a fashion and costume designer, Neeta Lulla, and an action director, Allan Amin.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here