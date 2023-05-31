Allu Arjun Makes Surprising Confession About First Girlfriend, Video Goes Viral

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is happily married to Sneha Reddy since 2011 and has two children from the marriage, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. However, before marrying Sneha, the Pushpa 2 star revealed he dated someone. The actor made the surprising reveal when he made his way to Indian Idol Telugu season 2 finale episode. In a video shared from the finale episode surfaced online, Allu Arjun was seen sharing an interesting detail about his first girlfriend.

In the video, shared by the show on Instagram, Allu Arjun was seen enjoying the performance of a contestant named Sruthi Nanduri from New Jersey. After the performance came to an end, Allu Arjun revealed that he not only liked her performance but her name brought back certain memories. Opening up about it, Allu Arjun confessed that the contestant shares her name with his first girlfriend.

“I like your name because it is also the name of my first girlfriend," he said. The reveal was welcomed with cheers before Geeta Madhuri teased him about it. Watch the video below:

It is revealed that the full finale episode of Telugu Indian Idol 2 this weekend, on June 2 and June 3. Apart from Sruthi, the finalists also include Jayaram from Hyderabad and Lasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad and Sowjanya from Vishakapatnam. The reality show is judged by music director SS Thamn, singers Karthik, Geetha Madhuri and Hemachandra, who also double up as mentors.

Meanwhile, on the work front for Allu Arjun, the actor will be seen in Pushpa 2. The film is one of the most anticipated sequels. The movie will bring back Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and is rumoured to star Sai Pallavi. While fans are hoping that the film releases this year, it is reported that the film is eyeing a 2024 release date.