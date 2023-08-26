Allu Arjun Meets Comedy King Brahmanandam After Winning National Award For Best Actor

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. He has had a fantastic career and has been a part of some of the superhit films in the industry. He has a massive fan following in South India but he garnered nationwide love after his pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster at the box office. The film was directed by Sukumar and also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The whole nation loved the performance of Allu Arjun and gave him the status of a pan-India star. Recently, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced, and Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for Pushpa. Now, the actor’s pictures with the comedy king of the South Indian film industry, Brahmanandam, are going viral on social media.

After winning the Best Actor Award at the National Film Awards, Allu Arjun was spotted at Brahmanandam’s residence. According to reports, the actor went to the legendary comedian Brahmanandam’s house as he had been unable to attend the wedding ceremony of his son, Siddharth, which took place last week. Allu Arjun personally congratulated the young couple and sought blessings from the legendary comedian.

Both actors are huge names in the Telugu film industry and have worked in various films together like Sarainodu, S/O of Satyamurthy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, DJ and more. The audience has always loved their equation and the comic elements that they bring together.

Recently, after the winners of the National Film Awards were announced, Allu Arjun was delighted to bag the award for Best Actor. A video of him at his residence went viral, where he was seen enjoying the moment and even hugging the director Sukuma at that moment. He also made an appearance for the paparazzi and thanked them for their wishes. Reportedly, after the announcement of the awards, his fans started bursting crackers outside his residence to celebrate his victory.

Currently, Allu Arjun is shooting for the second part, Pushpa: The Rule. Earlier, it was expected that the film would be released in December of this year but later it was confirmed that the shooting had been delayed. His fans are hoping that the sequel will be released in May 2024. But there has been no official confirmation by the makers yet.