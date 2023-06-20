Allu Arjun Meets New Parents Ram Charan, Upasana, Their 'Mega Daughter' in Hospital, Photos Go Viral

Telugu superstar Ram Charan welcomed a baby girl with his wife Upasana on Tuesday, June 20. While the actor is yet to share his thoughts on the little one’s arrival, fans are thrilled to see the princess receiving much love already from close and extended family members. Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi was spotted making his way to meet his granddaughter and now, Allu Arjun was seen making his way to the hospital to the little one.

In photos shared by paparazzi, Allu Arjun was seen making his way with his wife Sneha Reddy. The duo twinned in white as they headed to meet Ram and Upasana’s daughter. The internet has already dubbed her ‘mega daughter’ and ‘mega granddaughter’.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to formally announce her arrival. Calling the little one ‘Mega Princess’, Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness over the newest member of the family and blessed Ram and Upasana as they embraced parenthood. “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️ You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby’s arrival was first shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well," they said in their medical bulletin.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years. The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in December last year.

Congratulations to the couple!