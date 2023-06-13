Allu Arjun Opening Multiplex to Ram Charan Launching Airline, a Look at Tollywood Stars' Businesses

It goes without saying that most film stars in the South are known for their, well, films! From Nayanthara to Allu Arjun, actors from different South film industries have proved their mantle by delivering some brilliant performances and even cemented a position in their respective regional language industries. However, a few stars have gone beyond their acting careers and have tried their hand at other businesses as well. Here’s a look at what some of the biggest stars and their businesses.

When it comes to investing in huge remunerations-based lucrative businesses, superstar Mahesh Babu has been at the forefront whereas other stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Devarakonda seems to be following his footsteps. Mahesh Babu launched a movie production house called GMB Productions. He also co-partnered in AMB Cinemas, at Hyderabad with Asian Cinemas, which is said to be one of the biggest multiplexes in the country. Thus he proved as a real businessman apart from reel businessman.

RRR star Ram Charan, who launched the Indian regional airline TruJet based in Hyderabad, has also been producing big-budget movies on his own banner Konidela Productions. He recently launched another production house V Mega Pictures in collaboration with UV Creations. On the other hand, Liger actor Vijay Devarakonda ventured in to apparel business with a brand name called Rowdy You. He also producing movies on his own production banner called King of the Hill Entertainment. The Arjun Reddy star also established a huge multiplex AVD in Mahabubnagar.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun, who already made huge investments in Aha OTT platform, has renovated Satyam theatre at Ameerpet in Hyderabad to AAA multiplex with high end facilities by investing crores of rupees which is going to be opened with Prabhas starrer Adipurush movie on June 16. Actresses such as Kajal, Nayanthara and Shruthi Haasan have been making their efforts to taste success in business field.