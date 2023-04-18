Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Become The Most Awaited Film Of 2023

As theatres are open in full swing, so is the anticipation for Indian movies as well. Right from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan breaking all box office records this year to Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar bringing back audiences to appreciate commercially-content driven films in theatres, the next quarter of 2023 looks equally promising too.

On Tuesday, Ormax Media released a list of the 5 most anticipated films of the year. And guess what? Pushpa 2 topped the list. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule (Hindi) has made its place at the top in the list of Most awaited Hindi films as on April 15, 2023. It is followed by Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also on the fifth spot of the list. It should be noted that in the list, only films releasing June 2023 onwards whose trailer has not been released yet have been considered.

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Apr 15, 2023 (only films releasing Jun 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/dpWTLS9nYn— Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 18, 2023

Talking about Pushpa 2, the first look of Allu Arjun from the film was released earlier this month. In the poster, Allu Arjun was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas. Captioning the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, “Pushpa 2 the rule begins." Well, this poster was more than enough to ignite the spree of fire that has today made Pushpa 2 (Hindi) the Most Awaited Hindi Film.

With the second installment of Pushpa being made, fans can’t wait to watch Arjun revive his cult character in the film and one can only anticipate the maddening craze and heights of new popularity that the superstar is expected to reach with Pushpa 2.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. The film was widely loved by all and received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

Talking about Pushpa’s success, Allu Arjun earlier shared at an event, “The idea wasn’t to impress the whole country but it was a great by-product. If your local audience is impressed, then automatically the energy transfers and the aura spreads.”

