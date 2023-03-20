Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is one of the most-awaited films. While fans are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the film, several media reports now claim that the teaser of Pushpa 2 is likely to be released on Allu Arjun’s birthday i.e on April 8.

Reportedly, a three-minute-long video featuring several scenes from Pushpa 2 is likely to be released to celebrate Allu Arjun’s birthday. The makers of the film have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. However, the speculations have surely left fans super excited.

Pushpa 2 is now trending big on Twitter with fans expressing excitement to watch the teaser of the Allu Arjun starrer. “Glimpse is going to break each & every existing records 18 days to go.. !!" one of the fans wrote. “Everyone was expecting 30 sec glimpse of #Pushpa2 & @alluarjun has out of the box plans. 3️⃣ mins of concept teaser directly releasing as the film’s first promotional content," another Tweet read. Check out some of the Tweets here:

April 8 - Assal Thaggedhe le !!.. Glimpse is going to break each & every existing records 18 days to go.. !!@alluarjun • #Pushpa2 • #PushpaTheRule • #AlluArjun • #FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/uKM4rN2zZw — Adopted Son Of Kerala (@ASOKERALA) March 20, 2023

Everyone was expecting 30 sec glimpse of #Pushpa2 & @alluarjun has out of the box plans. 3️⃣ mins of concept teaser directly releasing as the films first promotional content, if the reports are true… ✅️#AlluArjun #PushpaTheRule@alluarjun @PushpaMovie pic.twitter.com/aKO4x4fL4j — SHAIKSADHIKONLINE (@Sadhik09) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, a report by India Today claims that the shooting for Pushpa 2 is likely to resume in Bengaluru later this month. Reportedly, Allu Arjun will also be joined by Fahadh Faasil for this shooting schedule.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

In October this year, Allu Arjun talked about how Pushpa was celebrated by everyone across the country. “I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory," he said while accepting ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.

