Allu Arjun Fans Burst Crackers Outside His House After Big Win; Pushpa Star Greets Crowd In Style

Allu Arjun created history on Thursday after he won the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. Hours after being announced as the awardee, Allu Arjun made a public appearance outside his home in Hyderabad.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Allu Arjun can be seen waving at paps as he also flaunts his million-dollar smile. The actor sports a blue shirt with white pants and looks simple yet dashing as always. In the same video, Allu Arjun fans can also be seen bursting crackers outside his residence. Watch the viral clip here:

On Thursday, another video of Allu Arjun went viral on social media in which the Pushpa star was seen getting emotional as he won the National Award. In the clip, he hugged the film’s director Sukumar as soon as his name was announced. Allu Arjun and Sukumar were visibly emotional as they held on to each other a moment longer to truly take in the moment.

Apart from winning the Best Actor category, Pushpa also brought home the award for Best Music Director (Songs). Pushpa released in December 2021 and was a massive hit not only in the Telugu speaking regions but also across other parts of India. Several iconic moments from the movie were recreated not just by fans but also by actors and cricketers.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule. It was earlier said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023. However, a report by Pinkvilla claimed earlier this year that Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. The entertainment portal claimed that the film’s director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience. Therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little. However, there is no official announcement yet regarding the film’s release date.