Allu Arjun REJECTS The Immortal Ashwatthama As He 'Doesn’t Want To Take Risks': Report

Recent reports indicate Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated sci-fi movie, The Immortal Ashwatthama may be shelved for the time being as Allu Arjun has also walked out from the project. After Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, the makers were keen on bringing Allu Arjun on board. Buzz is that, the actor has walked out of the project since he ‘doesn’t want to take any risks’.

A source close to Pinkvilla informed that, “Allu Arjun was in two minds from the start over signing this project. However, he still took his own time to think and make a decision. After the success of Pushpa, AA, being a Pan-India name, has become extremely cautious about his choice of scripts. Also, Allu Arjun is in talks for a very exciting project besides Pushpa 2 shoot.”

The source further added, “The makers always wanted a larger-than-life hero for the film and considering it a VFX-loaded project, Allu Arjun doesn’t want to take any risks. Hence, AA has declined the project.”

Back in 2019, after the success of Uri, Aditya Dhar was working day and night on his ambitious superhero film. The film was initially announced with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. With the pandemic, the film got delayed, and once things were back to normalcy, the makers decided to replace Sara Ali Khan with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Reportedly, the film has also suffered a 30 crore loss in its pre-production stage owing to its casting and other technicalities. While Vicky Kaushal was dropped from the film, Ranveer Singh had also walked in but was confused between Shaktimaan and Ashwatthama. NTR Jr and Yash were also not keen on doing a superhero film. Amid all this, the production company also switched from Ronnie Screwvala to Jio Studios.

Now an official confirmation of the recent developments is awaited.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will soon be seen in Pushpa 2. The film is eyeing for a 2024 release.