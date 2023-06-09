Allu Arjun Rocks A Kurta As He Arrives For Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi’s Engagement

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are getting engaged today. The engagement party is all set to be an intimate affair, with close friends and family in attendance including the entire Allu and Mega family – comprising Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Aravind, and others.

Earlier this evening, actor Allu Arjun was spotted arriving for the festivities. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni were also seen arriving for the ceremony. Varun and Lavanya are expected to exchange engagement vows at the luxurious residence of Varun Tej in Hyderabad.

Have a look :

Earlier yesterday, the Telugu stars’ spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter and not only confirmed the news of the engagement but also shared the digital invite the couple is sharing with their industry friends.

The invite features Varun and Lavanya’s photo with the words, “Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together." The invite also featured the engagement date.

Sharing the invite, SivaCherry wrote, “The moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived, it’s official. Hearty congratulations to Mega Prince @iamvaruntej & @itslavanya on getting engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together✨”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met on the sets of Mister in 2017. The actors reportedly fell head over heels for each other during the filming and have been dating ever since. Over time, their friendship transformed into a romantic relationship, but the couple chose to keep it confidential. It was during the filming of their second movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that the news of them dating came to light.

Eventually, Varun Tej and Lavanya started making public appearances together, attending parties and events as a couple. Lavanya’s presence at the wedding of Varun Tej’s sister, actress Niharika Konidela, in 2020 further fuelled speculation about their relationship.