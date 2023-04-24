Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Attend Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela’s Baby Shower

Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to welcome a baby this year. The couple recently hosted a baby shower in Hyderabad ahead of the little one’s arrival. It was a close knit affair with close friends and family in attendance. Allu Arjun, Kanika Kapoor, tennis champion Sania Mirza were a few guests who marked their attendance. Several photos from their party has now gone viral on social media.

Upasana shared a bundle of happy moments from the night and also penned a heartfelt note which read, “Soooo grateful for all the love. “Thank you @sushmitakonidela @sreejakonidela , @smireddy_14 & @sarin_katta for having such lovely baby showers for us. Our baby is truly blessed ❤️.”

Earlier this month, Upasana shared glimpses of a baby shower hosted by her sisters Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy in Dubai. In the video Upasana and Ram can be seen twinning in white – a pristine colour palette – for the dreamt baby shower. While Upasana exuded her pregnancy glow in a white, lace gown, the RRR star kept it classy in a crisp white shirt. The video also shares glimpses of a three-tiered cake and loads of gifts.

Upasana had earlier opened up about how they didn’t let societal norms dictate or pressurize them to have a baby early in their marriage. The couple announced their pregnancy 10 years post their wedding.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Upasana said, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves.”

She further added, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well.”

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022. Announcing the same on social media, the couple wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekhs & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The film’s song Naatu Naatu went on to win the Oscar this year. Currently, the actor is busy with his 15th outing, which is being directed by S Shankar and is tentatively titled Game Changer. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

