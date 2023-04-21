Allu Arjun Says YES to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Months After 'Rejecting' It

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated movie, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. In addition to Shah Rukh, it has now been revealed that the film will also boast of the presence of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Initially, rumours circulated that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun had turned down the offer to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. However, a source has dismissed these claims, confirming that the Pushpa star did indeed shoot for the film in Mumbai approximately a month ago. Despite his involvement being a small cameo that required only half a day’s work, his presence has added to the film’s anticipation.

Jawan has been in the news recently due to the leaked photos and footage from the movie. The poster revealed a startling new look for Shah Rukh Khan’s character. The teaser of the film is expected to release in May.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan marks his Hindi cinema debut. In a bid to create a truly pan-Indian film, Atlee has gone the extra mile to make it bigger and better than his previous works and pulling off a casting coup of sorts by bringing in a range of stars. Speculations are rife that Tamil superstar Vijay has also filmed a cameo for the action film, reportedly shot during the month-long shoot in Chennai last year.

Jawan follows the story of a man determined to right the wrongs in society and get revenge for his past. The film is expected to be an action-packed thriller where the protagonist, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is faced with a powerful and ruthless villain who has caused suffering to many. Along the way, he meets a seasoned lady officer who becomes emotionally invested in his battle.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here