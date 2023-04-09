Allu Arjun Sends Jr NTR Hugs In Return of Birthday Wishes, RRR Star Replies 'Only Hugs? Where's The...'

Telugu superstar Jr NTR couldn’t stop himself from teasing Allu Arjun on his birthday. The RRR star took to Twitter late Saturday evening to wish the Pushpa star on his birthday. While Bunny (as Allu Arjun is fondly referred to) returned the birthday love with hugs, Tarak was not impressed with his reply.

“Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Have a great one!!" Jr NTR tweeted to wish Allu Arjun on his birthday. The Pushpa: The Rule star replied, “Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava … Warm Hugs." Evidently in a mood to pull Bunny’s leg, Tarak replied, “Only hugs? Party Leda Pushpa? (Where is the party, Pushpa?)" To which Arjun replied, “Vasthunna !! (coming)." Fans loved the banter, showering both stars with love.

Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava … Warm Hugs .— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2023

Vasthunna !! — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2023

We cannot wait to see Jr NTR and Allu Arjun come together and party together! Tarak’s RRR co-star Ram Charan also wished Arjun on Twitter. “Happiest Birthday to you @alluarjun," Ram tweeted. Allu Arjun replied, “Thank you my sweetest brother."

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy revealed that the actor celebrated the special day with his family. Sneha took to Instagram stories to wish her husband and dropped a picture from the midnight celebration. In the picture, the duo was seen striking a stunning pose where they were all smiles for the camera.

On the work front, the talented actor will be reprising his role as the beloved character, Pushpa Raj in the upcoming sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, under the direction of Sukumar. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will also be returning to portray their respective roles. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor treated fans to the first look of his character in the film.

