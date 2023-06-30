Allu Arjun Shoots Huge Action Scene At Vizag Port, Said To Be The ‘Highlight’ Of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has a huge fan following and has also garnered a lot of love and recognition after one of his pan-India films, Pushpa: The Rise became one of the biggest hits of the last decade. Allu Arjun’s character in the film became massively popular among the masses. The film, helmed by Sukumar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Currently, the team is shooting for the sequel to the film, Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have been sharing various updates about the film, which is keeping fans excited for its release.

According to reports, the whole team is putting in a lot of effort to make the film on a grand scale. Recently, it was found that they shot a huge action sequence at the Vizag Port. Around 50 stuntmen were brought in from Germany to be a part of the fighting scene. It was also revealed that in one of the scenes, Allu Arjun had to hang upside down almost 100 feet above the ground using a crane. The crew members revealed that the scene was done by the actor himself and that he didn’t opt for a body double. Reportedly, the whole scene will be the highlight of the film.

Pushpa 2 Surpasses Jawan To Become The Most Awaited Film of 2023

In recent updates, Pushpa 2 has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become 2023’s most-awaited film. A new poster for the film has been revealed, which has heightened the excitement of Allu Arjun’s fans. In the poster, audiences can see Pushpa in a completely different outfit, but with the same intense gaze and expression on his face. Earlier in April, the first look was released by the makers, in which Pushpa was seen on the run after escaping from jail. ‘Where is Pushpa?’ the teaser asked.

Pushpa: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is expected to hit theatres in 2024. Earlier, it was expected to release in December this year, but the release has been delayed due to multiple reasons.