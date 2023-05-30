CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » Allu Arjun Smashes Allu Sirish Rift Rumours With a Special Note, Calls Him 'Sweetest Forever'
1-MIN READ

Allu Arjun Smashes Allu Sirish Rift Rumours With a Special Note, Calls Him 'Sweetest Forever'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 19:54 IST

Hyderabad, India

Allu Arjun Smashes Allu Sirish Rift Rumours With a Special Note, Calls Him 'Sweetest Forever'

Amid rumours of a rift, Allu Arjun penned a sweet birthday note for his brother Allu Sirish. Take a look here.

For months now, reports are doing the rounds suggesting that all is not well between brothers Allu Arjun and his brother Allu Sirish. However, on the occasion of Allu Sirish’s birthday, the Pushpa 2 star seemingly put the rumours to rest by sharing a sweet birthday note for him. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of the brothers together and confessed he misses him.

“Many happy returns of the day my sweetest forever. Miss you," Allu Arjun wrote, tagging Sirish. In the throwback photo, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were seen stricking a similar pose and looking dropdead handsome.

For months now, it is rumoured that Arjun and Sirish are in a feud. Fans noticed that Allu Sirish hasn’t made many public in recent months. To top it off, reports began doing the rounds last year that Sirish is upset with Allu Arjun and their father ace producer Allu Aravind. Sirish has allegedly moved to Mumbai and lives separately. Some sources indicate that even while he was in Hyderabad, he resided separately.

Reports further claimed that Sirish felt his father wasn’t focusing on his career the way he pays attention to Allu Arjun’s work and this has led to the distance between the brothers and the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with the making of Pushpa 2. The highly-anticipated sequel has everyone’s attention. The makers released the first look earlier this month, on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday and it went viral. While fans are hoping that the film hits the big screen soon, a report has claimed that Pushpa 2 might not release before next year.

RELATED NEWS

As reported by Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. Reportedly, director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience and therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Allu Arjun
  2. regional cinema
first published:May 30, 2023, 19:54 IST
last updated:May 30, 2023, 19:54 IST