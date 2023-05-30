Allu Arjun Smashes Allu Sirish Rift Rumours With a Special Note, Calls Him 'Sweetest Forever'

For months now, reports are doing the rounds suggesting that all is not well between brothers Allu Arjun and his brother Allu Sirish. However, on the occasion of Allu Sirish’s birthday, the Pushpa 2 star seemingly put the rumours to rest by sharing a sweet birthday note for him. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of the brothers together and confessed he misses him.

“Many happy returns of the day my sweetest forever. Miss you," Allu Arjun wrote, tagging Sirish. In the throwback photo, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were seen stricking a similar pose and looking dropdead handsome.

For months now, it is rumoured that Arjun and Sirish are in a feud. Fans noticed that Allu Sirish hasn’t made many public in recent months. To top it off, reports began doing the rounds last year that Sirish is upset with Allu Arjun and their father ace producer Allu Aravind. Sirish has allegedly moved to Mumbai and lives separately. Some sources indicate that even while he was in Hyderabad, he resided separately.

Reports further claimed that Sirish felt his father wasn’t focusing on his career the way he pays attention to Allu Arjun’s work and this has led to the distance between the brothers and the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with the making of Pushpa 2. The highly-anticipated sequel has everyone’s attention. The makers released the first look earlier this month, on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday and it went viral. While fans are hoping that the film hits the big screen soon, a report has claimed that Pushpa 2 might not release before next year.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to release anytime before May 2024. Reportedly, director Sukumar wants to leave no stone unturned to bring the ‘best cinematic experience’ for the audience and therefore, he is likely to postpone the movie a little.